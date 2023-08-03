Day 1 Dominated by Stuart Macdonald’s Historic 11-Under Score

Canadian Golf Star shines at Windsor Championship

Windsor ON – SPORTS – Gather ’round, sports fans! We’ve got a scorcher on our hands at the Windsor Championship. Stuart Macdonald, already a winner on the PGA TOUR Canada this season, proved he was up for the challenge, setting the course on fire with a historic 11-under 60!

Unprecedented First Round: Macdonald Takes Charge

Stuart Macdonald Makes History with his 11-Under Lead

While the Vancouver native was admittedly wrestling with nerves, he didn’t let it show. Missing the “59 Club” by a hair, Macdonald still made waves with a course-record 11-under 60 to seize the first-round lead.

Stellar Performance and Strong Competition

Other Players Bringing Heat

Not far behind Macdonald, we have the American duo, Joseph Juszczyk and Ryan Linton, who struck impressive 62s, making them the ninth and tenth players to achieve this feat on the PGA TOUR Canada this season. Also in the mix are Canada’s own Lawren Rowe and Australia’s Cory Crawford, who tied for fourth place.

Fortinet Cup Standings: The Battle Heats Up

Where does Macdonald Stand?

In the Fortinet Cup Standings, the American pair of Davis Lamb and John Pak are holding the fort in first and second places. But wait, there’s more! Stuart Macdonald is not far behind, poised in the fifth spot, and with this current performance, he might just give his competitors a run for their money.

Record-Breaking Round, Courtesy of Macdonald

Stuart’s Stellar Score Echoes Past Achievements

Macdonald is no stranger to success. His victory at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open two weeks ago parallels his current triumph. Achieving another professional score of 60 in the opening round, Macdonald is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

A Memorable Day for Macdonald and the PGA TOUR Canada

Magic Moments: Macdonald’s Impressive Birdie Run

Starting strong with 32 on the front nine, Macdonald then lit up the back nine with six straight birdies. The crescendo? A birdie on the 18th, capping off an already unforgettable round.

A Showcase of Skills: Juszczyk and Linton Rise to the Challenge

Strong Showings from American Contenders

Meanwhile, Joseph Juszczyk turned up the heat with an eagle and four birdies during his sensational 62 run. Ryan Linton showed true resilience, battling tougher afternoon conditions to shoot a 31 on each side, showcasing true grit and skill on the green.

Windsor Championship Day 1: A Scintillating Start

Record-Breaking Performances and Rising Stars

The Windsor Championship is off to an electrifying start. With records being set, the bar is high, and we can’t wait to see what Day 2 brings. Stay tuned for more updates on the Windsor Championship right here on NetNewsLedger.