SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Report – Currently, there are 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Among them, 1 fire is not under control, 1 fire is being held, 6 fires are under control, and 26 fires are being observed.

New Fire Incidents

A new fire was reported in the Northeast Region today:

Wawa 11 is approximately 0.5 hectares in size and located approximately 2 kilometers northwest of Lurch Lake in Pukaskwa National Park. As of now, it is not under control.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The fire hazard values in the Northeast fire region range from moderate to high in most areas. However, there is a specific area west of Cochrane along Highway 11 where the fire hazard value varies from low to moderate. TSmoke Forecast

For those interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Safety Reminder

Help us fight forest fires by staying clear of waterbombers. If you encounter a waterbomber approaching a body of water, please move close to the shore, allowing them to perform their scoop safely. Remember, a waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Let’s prioritize safety and stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone

We remind everyone to be safe and stay clear of forest fires, especially when it comes to flying drones. Flying drones around forest fires is not only dangerous but also illegal. It puts the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel at risk. Please refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Stay vigilant, stay safe, and thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities.