Additional Fires Confirmed

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Report – There are 46 wildfires, with ten of those fires not under control.

Two additional fires were confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of August 1:

Fort Frances 27: Located approximately 10.5 kilometers north of Emo, on the west side of Off Lake Road, between Mather Road and R Wilson Road. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares in size.

Nipigon 73: Located approximately 7.0 kilometers west of Ogoki Post on the west side of the Albany River. The 0.1 hectare fire is currently under control.

New Fire Incidents

Seven new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 2:

Red Lake 62: Located approximately 5.8 kilometers east of Trout Lake, near the west side of Usick Lake. The 2.0 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Red Lake 63: Located approximately 1.0 kilometer southwest of the Deer Lake Regional Airport, within the community of Deer Lake First Nation. The 0.5 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Red Lake 64: Located on the north side of Berens River between Goose Lake and Mamakwash Lake. The 3.0 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Nipigon 74: Located approximately 15.4 kilometers southeast of Kagianagami Lake, on the northwest side of Ogoki River. The 0.1 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Fort Frances 28: Located approximately 4.8 kilometers southwest of Pickerel Lake in Quetico Provincial Park. The 0.3 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Fort Frances 29: Located approximately 0.3 kilometers west of Bow Lake Road and 7.5 kilometers south of Little Gull Lake. The 0.4 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Thunder Bay 39: Located approximately 3.7 kilometers north of the junction of Hoot Lake Road and Boreal Road, west of Flower Lake. The 0.4 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Current Fire Situation

At the time of this update, there are 46 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among them, 10 fires are not under control, 3 fires are being held, 6 fires are under control, and 27 fires are being observed.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high across the Northwest Region, with some areas showing extreme hazard north and west of Red Lake, around Deer Lake First Nation, and Slate Falls Nation Reserve. However, some regions, such as around Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and across the center of the Greenstone sector, show areas of low hazard.

Smoke Forecast

For those interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Safety Reminders

We urge everyone to prioritize safety and cooperate in the fight against forest fires. Please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Also, flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones near forest fires to prevent putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Stay vigilant, stay safe, and thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities.