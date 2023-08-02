Morning Overture: Sunny with North Winds, Becoming Southwest in the Afternoon! High 27, Humidex 33, UV Index 7!

KENORA – Weather – The day’s symphony commences with a sunny overture, as the morning sun takes center stage, painting the skies with a brilliant canvas of blue. Embrace the warm embrace of the sun’s rays as the temperature rises to a high of 27, and with the humidex at 33, it will feel slightly warmer. Remember to protect yourself from the sun’s rays with a UV index of 7, indicating high UV intensity.

As the morning progresses, the winds will join the symphony, gracefully dancing as they become north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. However, like a musical transition, the winds will change direction in the afternoon, becoming southwest at 20 km/h, adding a touch of playfulness to the day’s performance.

Evening Interlude: A Few Clouds with Gentle Northwest Winds! Low 15

As the sun sets and the day’s symphony enters its interlude, the skies will welcome a few clouds, painting the evening with a touch of charm. The winds will take on a gentle tune, becoming northwest at 20 km/h, creating a soothing atmosphere for the night ahead.

Thursday’s Grand Finale: Sunny with High Humidex and Intense UV Rays! High 26, Humidex 30, UV Index 8!

On Thursday, the grand finale of the weather symphony brings forth a splendid performance. The day will be sunny once again, as the sun takes center stage and radiates its warmth upon Kenora. Embrace the comfortable temperatures with a high of 26, and with the humidex reaching 30, it will feel slightly warmer. Prepare yourself for the sun’s intensity with a UV index of 8, signifying very high UV levels.

