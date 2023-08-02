Help CBSA Help You: Come Prepared for Border Crossings During Peak Travel Times

In light of the upcoming August long weekend, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has released important information to guide travellers on what to expect when crossing borders. The CBSA continues to work tirelessly across the nation, maintaining safety and facilitating efficient travel and trade. In 2022 alone, the agency handled the arrival of over 60 million travellers, while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off Canadian streets, and seized over 41,000 kg of illicit drugs. Over the Canada Day long weekend, officers managed to handle over one million travellers, maintaining minimal wait times.

To ensure the smooth flow of travel during peak times such as holiday long weekends and summer months, the CBSA puts forth significant planning and preparation. The aim is to keep border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, to a minimum without compromising the safety and security of travellers.

Get Set to Cross the Border

To aid this process, the CBSA encourages travellers to come prepared. Here’s what you can do:

Plan Ahead : Check the border wait times on the CBSA website in advance. If possible, try crossing the border during non-peak hours or days.

Know the Port of Entry Hours : Always check the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services for the operating hours of your port of entry.

Utilize Advance Declaration : Available at several international airports, this service allows travellers to declare customs and immigration information to the CBSA prior to arrival.

Have Your Documents Ready : Always keep your travel documents handy to expedite the process.

Traveling with Children : Adults accompanying children should have a consent letter from the other parent or legal guardian to ensure a smooth process.

Know Your Exemption Limits : Be aware of your personal exemption limits if you've made purchases outside of Canada.

Cannabis Regulations : Bringing cannabis across the border without an authorized permit is a criminal offence.

Declare Your Goods : Upon entry into Canada, declare all your goods, especially if you're carrying firearms.

Boating Rules : If entering Canada by boat, ensure to report to the CBSA promptly.

Food, Plant, and Animal Products : Check with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency before bringing any such items into Canada.

Poultry Restrictions : Be aware of the restrictions on importing live birds, bird products, and by-products from U.S. states affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

: Be aware of the restrictions on importing live birds, bird products, and by-products from U.S. states affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Not Sure? Ask: If in doubt about any aspect of the border crossing, ask a CBSA officer.

For more detailed information, visit the CBSA website or call at 1-800-461-9999. Enjoy your travels, but remember – safety first!