Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Wrestling fans, brace yourselves as the ring is set to heat up this October in Ontario! The “Rumble to Remember Tour” will kick off with not one, but two electrifying events, and Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) just added some serious star power to the mix.

After a triumphant tour in Saskatchewan and an eagerly awaited debut in Manitoba in September, CWE has now bagged the hat trick, signing WWF Legend “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau for the Ontario rounds. Get ready, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay – you’re about to meet the legend himself!

Rougeau is no stranger to the wrestling spotlight. With the WWF Intercontinental Champion and three-time WWF Tag Team Champion titles under his belt, he stands as a true icon of Canadian wrestling. He’s also the only Canadian to pin the “immortal” Hulk Hogan on home turf while Hogan was WCW World Champion.

A near five-decade-long career has seen Rougeau achieve milestones across various wrestling territories and promotions. From his early days in Stampede Wrestling and his much-celebrated career in Montreal’s International Wrestling to his famous Fabulous Rougeau Brothers, Mountie, and Quebecers stints in the WWF, and his time in WCW. And let’s not forget, he’s credited as the trainer behind Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

“The Mountie” will now bring his might and charisma to Northwest Ontario, debuting with the Canadian Wrestling’s Elite. He’s not just there to wrestle – fans will have the golden chance to meet Rougeau during meet and greets where he’ll be signing autographs and posing for photos.

One thing’s for sure, when “The Mountie” is in town, he’s not shy about laying down the law or wielding the infamous Cattle Prod. CWE locker room, consider yourselves warned!

Here’s where and when you can catch “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau in action:

October 13th – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

October 14th – Thunder Bay, ON

For more details about the tour and ticket sales, keep your eyes on www.cwecanada.ca. This is a sporting spectacle you won’t want to miss!