Sunny with Afternoon Clouds and Local Smoke: High 25, Humidex 28, UV Index 7!

Whitesand and Armstrong – Weather – The day begins with a sunny prelude! Sunlight will bathe your surroundings, offering a delightful start to the day. As the afternoon approaches, expect a mix of sun and clouds, adding variety to the weather performance. However, be prepared for local smoke, which may affect visibility and air quality. With a high of 25 and a humidex of 28, the weather invites you to enjoy the warmth and comfort of the day. The UV index of 7 or high reminds you to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s rays.

Night’s Charms: Partly Cloudy with Chance of Showers and Thunderstorm! Low 15

As the night unfolds, the weather’s charms continue to captivate. The skies will be partly cloudy, providing a serene atmosphere for the night. However, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers overnight, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm, keeping the night exciting. Be weather-ready and enjoy the night’s surprises!

Wednesday’s Weather Ensemble: A Mix of Sun, Clouds, and Showers! High 28!

On Wednesday, the weather ensemble takes on a new tune. The day will be a mix of sun and clouds, offering a captivating display of weather variety. Be prepared for a 60 percent chance of showers, adding a touch of excitement to the day’s performance. Embrace the high of 28 and enjoy the warmth and comfort of the day.

