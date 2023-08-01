Public Assistance Sought in Three-Week Disappearance

Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking public assistance in finding 30-year-old Beau GILLIES.

GILLIES, who has been missing for approximately three weeks, was last in contact with her acquaintances during this period. The circumstances of her disappearance remain unclear at this stage.

Described as a white female, GILLIES is 5’6″ tall with a thin build. She is noted for her blue eyes and distinctive wavy auburn hair. Her last seen clothing, however, is yet to be determined.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone who might have any information on GILLIES’ whereabouts to come forward. Citizens are asked to contact the police directly at (807) 684-1200.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com. Your assistance could prove crucial in locating Beau GILLIES and ensuring her safety.