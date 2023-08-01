Fog Alert! Mainly Cloudy with Clearing Skies and Hazy Conditions! High 22, Humidex 25, UV Index 8!

Thunder Bay – Weather – First, an important note: a Fog Alert has been issued at 8:10 am. Be cautious of the foggy conditions, and take necessary precautions while traveling or outdoors.

The weather adventure begins with mainly cloudy skies, creating a mysterious and enchanting atmosphere. As the morning unfolds, get ready for clearing skies, revealing the beauty of the day. However, the fog patches will transition into hazy conditions, creating a dreamy and magical touch to the weather symphony. With a high of 22 and a humidex of 25, the weather invites you to enjoy the warm and comfortable atmosphere. The UV index of 8 or very high reminds you to take extra care to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s strong rays.

Night’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy with Midnight Clouds and a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms! Low 15

As the night descends, the weather’s forecast continues with excitement. The skies will be partly cloudy, adding a serene touch to the night’s adventure. However, as midnight approaches, the skies will become cloudy, creating a dynamic atmosphere for the night. Be prepared for a 30 percent chance of showers overnight, along with a risk of a thunderstorm, keeping the night’s weather performance vibrant and lively.

Wednesday’s Weather Ensemble: Cloudy Morning with Showers and Thunderstorms, Then Clearing in the Afternoon! High 30, Humidex 34, UV Index 7!

On Wednesday, the weather ensemble takes a different tune. The day will start with cloudy skies, adding a dramatic flair to the morning performance. Be prepared for a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, along with a risk of a thunderstorm, adding a thrilling touch to the symphony. However, as the day progresses, the skies will clear, offering a triumphant and refreshing conclusion to the day’s weather performance.

