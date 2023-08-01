Thunder Bay, ON – St. Joseph’s Care Group’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Janine Black as the next President & Chief Executive Officer effective September 8, 2023.

“This appointment was made following an extensive national search process that revealed many talented candidates,” said Susan Fraser, Chair of St. Joseph’s Care Group’s Board of Directors. “Janine is a collaborative leader who brings a depth and diversity of healthcare experience combined with a demonstrated commitment to quality and safety.”

Janine currently serves as St. Joseph’s Care Group’s Vice President Clinical & Community Health, and holds a Master’s of Health Science in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Toronto, and a Master’s of Business Administration from Queens University.

“What has always stood out to me at St. Joseph’s Care Group is the connection our staff have with clients and their families,” said incoming President & Chief Executive Officer Janine Black. “Addressing the significant health issues faced by people in our region requires trust, compassion, and talent. I am excited to lead this team, and am looking forward to seeing all that we can achieve in service to our community.”

Kelli O’Brien will continue as St. Joseph’s Care Group’s President & Chief Executive Officer until the transition occurs in early September.