FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Execution of a search warrant has resulted in the successful recovery of a significant amount of stolen jewellery.

On July 10, 2023, officers from the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on Sixth Street in Fort Frances. The search was conducted in response to a reported break and enter incident.

As a result of the investigation, a substantial amount of jewellery was recovered.

The Rainy River District OPP is continuing their investigations and appealing to the public for assistance in identifying any additional victims related to this case.

Members of the public with any information related to this ongoing investigation are encouraged to contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-807-274-3322. Should you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).