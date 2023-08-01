A Mix of Sun and Clouds with Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorm: High 26, Humidex 30, UV Index 6!

The day begins with a harmonious mix of sun and clouds! Enjoy the delightful play of light and shade as the weather’s performance commences. However, as noon approaches, the skies will become cloudy, setting the stage for the next act of the symphony—showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Embrace the excitement of the weather’s dramatic performance! Local smoke may also add an intriguing element to the symphony, affecting visibility and air quality. With a high of 26 and a humidex of 30, the weather invites you to embrace the warm and comfortable atmosphere. The UV index of 6 or high reminds you to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s rays.

Night’s Performance: Showers with Thunderstorm Potential and Gentle Breezes! Low 15.

As the night unfolds, the weather’s performance continues with a captivating display of showers. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening, adding a touch of drama to the night’s symphony. The wind will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gently guiding the weather’s movements. Please take necessary precautions and stay weather-aware during this time of showers and potential thunderstorm.

Wednesday’s Weather Overture: Cloudy with Showers Ahead! High 21!

On Wednesday, the weather’s overture takes a different tone. The day will be cloudy, preparing the stage for a 60 percent chance of showers. Enjoy the weather’s serenade and embrace the comforting atmosphere.

