Fort Frances = News – A local Fort Frances resident is facing multiple criminal charges following a peculiar incident at a home in the Rainy River District. The incident prompted the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to intervene on July 28, 2023.

Close to 10:30 p.m. on that date, members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received a call about a suspicious person located on the roof of a residential property. Upon investigation, officers determined that the individual was under the influence of drugs and had somehow gained access to the roof of the home. The suspect was swiftly removed from the rooftop by the officers, who then proceeded with an arrest.

The individual, identified as 33-year-old Robert Nicholl of Fort Frances, now faces charges under the Criminal Code. The charges include Mischief and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Following the arrest, Nicholl has been held in custody. A bail hearing is scheduled to be held at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a forthcoming date.