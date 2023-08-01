RED LAKE- NEWS – During the week spanning Monday, July 24, 2023, to Sunday, July 30, 2023, the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 322 occurrences, according to their weekly report.

Notable Incidents and Response Activities

Police handled a range of incidents, the highest number of which involved violations of the Liquor Licence Act, at 45 instances. This was closely followed by police assistance and calls related to unwanted persons, both logged at 38 occurrences.

The OPP also reported 19 assault cases, 14 eVehicle tickets, 14 cases of efforts to prevent breach of peace, and 11 instances of ambulance assistance, among others. Other violations included family disputes, domestic disputes, bail violations, and noise complaints.

Throughout the week, the Red Lake OPP laid a total of 67 charges under the Criminal Code and three under the Highway Traffic Act.

Efficient Online Reporting System

The OPP continues to remind the public of the Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) system introduced in 2014. This efficient and easy-to-use online tool, accessible via a computer or mobile device, allows the public to report specific minor incidents and crimes to the OPP at any time, from any location.

Such incidents, including theft under $5000, mischief or damage to property or vehicles under $5000, lost or missing property under $5000, stolen license plates, and driving complaints, can be reported via CSR without the need for an officer to be dispatched to the scene, as long as there are no suspects, injuries, or immediate danger.

The public is encouraged to utilize the CSR online reporting system to aid police service delivery. For more information and to access Citizen Self Reporting online, visit opp.ca.