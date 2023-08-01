THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager, 15-year-old Talerah Woods.

Talerah was last seen in the vicinity of the 200-block area of Robertson Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

Talerah is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5’2” tall with a thin build and fair complexion. She has medium-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, and light freckles on her face. Her clothing details remain unknown at this point.

Anyone with information that could help the investigators locate Talerah Woods is urged to call the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.