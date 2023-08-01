Police Efforts Include Handling Liquor Licences and Mental Health Acts

KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment found themselves kept busy last week, responding to a whopping 470 occurrences. These incidents took place between Monday, July 24, and Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The cases involved various matters such as:

Liquor Licence Act violations and Mental Health Act matters – 27 incidents each.

Police Information queries and assistance – 26 occurrences.

Traffic complaints – 25 incidents.

eTickets for vehicle violations and general police assistance – 23 incidents each.

Reports of unwanted persons – 21 occurrences.

Incidents of theft – 18 instances.

Domestic disputes – 17 complaints.

Other notable incidents include noise complaints (15), motor vehicle collisions (15), person well-being checks (12), ambulance assistance (11), and cases of trespassing (11).

Within this busy week, the Kenora OPP laid a total of 40 charges under the Criminal Code and 22 under the Highway Traffic Act.

Promoting the Use of Citizen Self Reporting

The OPP would like to remind the public of their online reporting system, known as Citizen Self Reporting (CSR), as a useful alternative to having an officer attend a minor incident scene.

Implemented province-wide in 2014, CSR is an efficient tool for reporting minor incidents and crimes. It is a user-friendly internet reporting tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device and sent directly to the OPP anytime, anywhere.

This system enhances service delivery by allowing the public to report specific non-emergency crimes such as lost property, theft from vehicles, stolen license plates, and driving complaints, without needing an officer dispatched to the scene, as long as there are no suspects, injuries, or emergencies involved.

Incidents that fall within CSR online reporting parameters include:

Theft Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000

Theft from Vehicle

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000

Stolen License Plates

Driving Complaints

For more information or to access the Citizen Self Reporting tool, visit the official OPP website at opp.ca.