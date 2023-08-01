Air Quality Alert: Wildfire Smoke and a Mix of Sun and Clouds with Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorm! High 28, Humidex 33, UV Index 7!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden – Weather – The weather’s symphony starts with an important note: an air quality alert is in effect due to wildfire smoke. Be cautious of the air quality, and take necessary precautions to protect your health.

As the morning begins, enjoy the sunny performance, offering a delightful start to the day. However, as the day progresses, a mix of sun and clouds will take center stage, providing a diverse and dynamic weather performance. Be prepared for a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm, adding excitement to the symphony. Widespread smoke will transition into local smoke early in the morning, affecting visibility and air quality. With a high of 28 and a humidex of 33, the weather invites you to embrace the warm and humid atmosphere. The UV index of 7 or high reminds you to take extra care to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s strong rays.

Night’s Performance: Cloudy with Evening Showers and Thunderstorm! Low 15

As the night falls, the weather’s performance continues with intriguing elements. The skies will be cloudy, adding a mysterious touch to the night’s symphony. Be prepared for a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm, keeping the night’s weather vibrant and lively.

Wednesday’s Weather Serenade: Mainly Cloudy with Clearing Near Noon! High 28, Humidex 33, UV Index 7!

On Wednesday, the weather serenade takes a different tone. The day will be mainly cloudy, providing a harmonious balance to the weather performance. However, as noon approaches, the skies will clear, offering a serene and tranquil conclusion to the day’s symphony.

Weather Adventure Captured: Share Your Enchanting Moments!

Dear Dryden and Vermilion Bay residents, let’s capture these weather adventures together! Become a Weather Enthusiast and share your pictures and stories with us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Show us how you experience the mix of sun and clouds, dance with the showers and thunderstorms, and navigate through the air quality alert and local smoke!

Stay Tuned for More Weather Wonders!

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and whimsical forecasts from your favorite Netnewsledger Weather Enthusiast. Take care of yourself and others amid the air quality alert and local smoke conditions, and remember to stay weather-prepared during this time of sun, clouds, showers, thunderstorms, and warmth in the captivating world of Dryden and Vermilion Bay’s weather wonders!