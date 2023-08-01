Ontario Provincial Police Seek Video Surveillance Assistance from Public

KIRKLAND LAKE – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kirkland Lake Detachment is requesting public assistance with a double death investigation currently in progress. Specifically, they are seeking any available video footage that could aid their efforts.

On July 30, 2023, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Kirkland Lake OPP, alongside the District of Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a medical call at a residence on Woods Street. A 49-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were transported to the hospital, where they were both tragically declared deceased.

No Immediate Threat to Public Safety

Investigators have stressed that they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to public safety. The investigation is being managed by the Kirkland Lake OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the oversight of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The Office of the Chief Coroner (OCC) for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) are also assisting.

Call for Surveillance Footage

The police are seeking anyone with video surveillance that may cover any part of Woods Street and the surrounding area. The specific timeframe they are interested in is between Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 a.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Those with potential footage or relevant information are asked to contact Provincial Constable Meghan ONLOCK at the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment at 705-567-5355 or by email at Meghan.onlock@opp.ca.

For individuals who wish to provide information while maintaining their anonymity, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at Crimestoppers.ca.