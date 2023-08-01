Nipigon – Weather Alert – If you are travelling this morning please be advised of a fog advisory in place for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Kakabeka Falls

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Expect severely reduced visibility due to fog that’s either occurring or imminent.

As the morning progresses, visibility conditions should improve as the heavy fog gradually lifts.

It’s anticipated that travel could be dangerous due to lowered visibility in certain areas.

While driving, if you encounter reduced visibility, please reduce speed, be vigilant for brake lights in front of you, and stand ready to halt if necessary.