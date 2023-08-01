THUNDER BAY – CLIMATE – A fog advisory has been put into effect for the area of Thunder Bay. Extreme fog conditions resulting in near-zero visibility are either currently being experienced or are highly likely to occur.

As the fog is dense, it significantly impairs the ability to see clearly. However, it’s anticipated that these conditions will gradually improve as the morning proceeds, due to the expected dissipation of the dense fog.

Travelers in the area are cautioned as these conditions can potentially make travelling hazardous. The thick fog may reduce visibility drastically in some parts of Thunder Bay. This decreased visibility might lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions.

Advice for motorists: If you find yourself driving in these conditions, it is essential to take additional precautions. If the fog reduces your visibility, decrease your speed to ensure safe driving conditions. Keep your eyes peeled for tail lights of the vehicles in front of you, as this can be a critical indicator of your proximity to other cars. Always be prepared to come to a complete stop if the situation requires it.

Remember, in low-visibility conditions, safety should always be your top priority. Keep your headlights on, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, and remain vigilant. Be patient, stay alert, and drive safe.