Public Assistance Requested in Ongoing Investigation

The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into a firearm discovered abandoned in Fort Frances.

On July 21, 2023, officers from the Rainy River District OPP responded to a report of a firearm found by a member of the public on McIrvine Road, in close proximity to a local high school. Upon arrival, the police secured and seized the firearm.

Public Assistance Requested

To aid in the ongoing investigation surrounding the circumstances of the firearm’s abandonment, the Rainy River District OPP is seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the firearm is encouraged to reach out.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment directly at 1-807-274-3322. If you prefer to maintain anonymity, you can relay your information to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).