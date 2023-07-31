A Mix of Sun and Clouds with Dissipating Fog: High 21, UV Index 6 or High!

Wasaho Cree Nation – The day brings a harmonious blend of weather elements! A delightful mix of sun and clouds will grace your surroundings, creating a mesmerizing performance of light and shade. The fog patches from the morning will dissipate, allowing the sun to shine brightly and light up your day. With a high of 21, the weather invites you to enjoy the warmth and embrace the beautiful weather symphony. The UV index of 6 or high reminds you to protect your skin while relishing the sunny moments.

Night’s Charm: Partly Cloudy and Tranquil Nights!

As the night descends, the weather’s charm continues to unfold. The skies will be partly cloudy, providing a serene atmosphere for the night. Enjoy the tranquility of the night and the clear view of the stars as you unwind and embrace the calmness.

Tuesday’s Weather Ensemble: A Day of Sun, Clouds, and Local Smoke!

On Tuesday, the weather ensemble continues. The day will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds, offering a captivating display of weather variety. However, be prepared for local smoke, which may add a unique element to the day’s performance. The wind will become south at 20 km/h early in the afternoon, gently guiding the weather’s movements. With a high of 26 and a humidex of 29, the weather invites you to enjoy the summer’s warmth and comfort. The UV index of 6 or high reminds you to protect your skin while enjoying the sunny moments.

