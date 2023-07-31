Incident Occurs While Providing Medical Assistance

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In Thunder Bay, a local man has been arrested after attacking both paramedics and police officers who were attempting to provide him with medical care.

On Sunday, July 30, just before 9 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the area of Simpson and Gore Streets. The call was in response to reports that a patient was assaulting paramedics who were providing medical aid.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the male patient, who was receiving care from Superior North EMS paramedics, had started to kick around and threaten the paramedics.

In an attempt to assist the paramedics and provide medical help, one of the responding police officers was attacked by the male. Subsequently, the male assaulted a paramedic, spitting in their face and eye. The man continued to be combative, causing damage to the EMS equipment inside the ambulance.

Arrest and Charges

Due to his behavior, the man was arrested by police. Despite his actions, the accused, still in need of medical care, was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment and evaluation.

The 24-year-old Thunder Bay man now faces multiple charges:

Mischief Under $5,000

Assault Peace Officer (two counts)

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Criminal Code Explanation and Penalties

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, the penalties upon conviction for these charges vary. Mischief Under $5,000 could lead to up to two years of imprisonment. Assaulting a Peace Officer could result in a penalty of up to five years of imprisonment, and Failure to Comply with Undertaking can result in a fine, a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both.

The man has been released from custody with certain conditions and is expected to appear in court at a future date. As charges have not been formally sworn before the courts, his identity is currently being withheld.