Mainly Sunny with Afternoon Showers, Thunderstorms, and Local Smoke: High 21, Humidex 25, UV Index 7!

Thunder Bay – Weather – The day begins with a sunny outlook! Mainly sunny skies will grace your surroundings, offering a delightful start to the day. However, as noon approaches, the skies may start to increase in cloudiness, hinting at the weather’s adventurous plans. In the afternoon, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, and be prepared for a potential thunderstorm, adding excitement to the weather ensemble. Local smoke may also make an appearance in the afternoon, affecting visibility and air quality. With a high of 21 and a humidex of 25, the weather invites you to enjoy the comfortable warmth of the day. The UV index of 7 or high reminds you to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s rays.

Night’s Charms: Partly Cloudy with Evening Showers, Thunderstorm, and Local Smoke! Low 13.

As the night unfolds, the weather’s charms continue to impress. The skies will be partly cloudy, providing a tranquil atmosphere for the night. However, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm, keeping you on your toes. Local smoke may persist, adding a unique element to the night’s ambiance. Please take necessary precautions and ensure proper ventilation indoors.

Tuesday’s Weather Encore: Clearing with Hazy Skies! High 22, Humidex 25, UV Index 8!

On Tuesday, the weather’s encore takes on a new tone. The skies will start clearing, allowing the sun to shine brightly once again. However, hazy skies may add a touch of mystery to the weather’s encore performance. With a high of 22 and a humidex of 25, the weather invites you to embrace the comfortable warmth of the day. The UV index of 8 or very high reminds you to take extra care to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s rays.

