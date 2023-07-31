High-Speed Offence Leads to Charges

NIPIGON – NEWS – Another individual has been charged for stunt driving after they were clocked at 142 Kilometers per hour in a 90 Kilometer zone on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon.

On July 30, 2023, around 11:00 AM, members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17. They observed a vehicle traveling significantly over the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop.

Charges and Penalties

Upon investigation, the driver, a 37-year-old resident of Kitchener, was charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed under the Criminal Code of Canada. This offence, if convicted, carries severe penalties including a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, possible jail time, and a license suspension of up to two years for a first conviction.

Along with the charges, the accused was subjected to a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The individual received a Part III Summons and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

Promoting Road Safety

The OPP continues its commitment to road safety, aiming to eliminate aggressive driving through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving in an unsafe manner or impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. Your vigilance could play a critical role in maintaining road safety for all users.