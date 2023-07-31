Thunder Bay Incident: Two Arrested Following Collision with Stolen Vehicle

Thunder Bay – News – Two individuals are now in police custody following a Saturday morning incident involving a stolen vehicle that collided with the Chippewa Park carousel.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the 2400-block area of Chippewa Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. on July 29. They responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision, whereupon arrival they discovered the motor vehicle had collided with the carousel at Chippewa Park.

On-Site Investigations and Arrests

Investigations at the scene revealed that a male and female, who had been in the vehicle at the time of the collision, had fled on foot. Further inquiries led police to learn that the vehicle involved in the collision had allegedly been stolen earlier that day.

In an unexpected turn of events, at around 1:25 p.m., a male suspect associated with the incident presented himself at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters to surrender. The female suspect was subsequently arrested and charged later that evening.

Criminal Charges and Potential Penalties

The suspects, identified as Brandon Tyler Douglas Meredith, 26, and Kera Oshkopekeda, 24, both of Thunder Bay, are each facing charges of Mischief over $5,000 and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, these charges carry significant penalties upon conviction. Mischief over $5,000 can lead to imprisonment for up to ten years, while Theft of a Motor Vehicle can result in imprisonment for up to ten years as well if the property’s value exceeds $5,000.

Both suspects have since been released from custody under conditions, with future court appearance dates set. This incident remains under investigation and further updates will follow as more information becomes available.