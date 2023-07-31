A Mix of Sun and Clouds with Chance of Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorm: High 23, Humidex 26, UV Index 6!

The day begins with a delightful weather medley! A mix of sun and clouds will grace the sky, creating a mesmerizing performance of light and shade. Embrace the day’s surprises, as there’s a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm. And be aware of local smoke, which may add a unique element to the weather ensemble. With a high of 23 and a humidex of 26, the weather invites you to enjoy the warmth and the feeling of summer comfort. The UV index of 6 or high reminds you to protect your skin while savoring the sunny moments.

Night’s Serenade: Partly Cloudy with Evening Showers and Thunderstorm Risk!

As the night sets in, the weather’s serenade continues. The skies will be partly cloudy, offering a tranquil atmosphere for the evening. However, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm, adding a touch of excitement to the night’s performance. Be prepared for the weather’s whims!

Tuesday’s Weather Ensemble: A Blend of Sun, Clouds, and Afternoon Showers!

On Tuesday, the weather continues its melodious tune. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds, providing you with a beautiful display of weather variety. However, as noon approaches, the skies may become cloudy, setting the stage for a potential afternoon performance of showers. Embrace the day’s surprises, as there’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke may also add a touch of mystery to the weather’s symphony. Enjoy the high of 26 and make the most of the day’s weather ensemble. With a humidex of 30, the weather will remind you of the summer’s warmth.

