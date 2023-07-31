THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is seeking the public’s assistance regarding an incident involving the death of a juvenile white-tailed deer within the city limits of Thunder Bay.

MNRF conservation officers were called to the area of Rockwood Avenue and Hodge Street after a local resident discovered the deer that had been killed by a set snare adjacent to a city easement.

The officers initiated an investigation into the case on July 26 and are particularly interested in speaking with local residents who may have additional information that could aid their inquiries.

The MNRF encourages any individual with knowledge about this incident or any other natural resource-related concern to report it. The public can call the ministry’s TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

For those who prefer anonymity, tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Additional information about unsolved cases can be found on the MNRF’s website at ontario.ca/mnrftips.

The MNRF appreciates the public’s assistance in helping to protect Ontario’s natural resources. Community members are reminded of the crucial role they play in maintaining the integrity of the province’s diverse ecosystem.