Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – As of the late afternoon update on July 31, two new fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region:

Nipigon 71: This fire is located approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest of Geraldton and 1.5 kilometers north of Finlayson Lake. Currently, the fire covers an area of 0.1 hectare and is under control. Sioux Lookout 83: Situated approximately 22.0 kilometers west of Highway 599, between Miniss Lake and De Lesseps River, this fire spans 0.2 hectares and is not yet under control.

Current Fire Situation:

At the time of this update, there are 39 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these fires, 4 are not under control, 5 fires are being held, 4 fires are under control, and 26 fires are being observed. Additionally, initial attack crews have successfully called 5 fires out in the past 24 hours.

Fire Hazard Assessment:

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region varies, ranging from low to high. High hazard areas are surrounding Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances, and Fort Hope. In contrast, Thunder Bay and areas northward toward Lake Nipigon and Wabakimi Park, as well as the northern half of the Sioux Lookout sector, display a low hazard. The remainder of the region indicates a moderate fire hazard.

Smoke Forecast:

Individuals interested in monitoring smoke forecasts can access current and forecast conditions by visiting FireSmoke.ca.

Stay Safe and Support Firefighting Efforts:

To ensure the safety of all residents, please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping water. This precautionary measure allows them to perform their tasks safely. Remember, a waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Drone Safety Reminder:

Operating drones around forest fires poses significant risks to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Therefore, we strongly advise refraining from flying drones in these areas as it is both dangerous and illegal. Your adherence to this safety guideline is essential to protecting the lives of those working to combat the wildfires.

Report Wildland Fires:

Promptly report wildland fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers by dialing 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911 immediately.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe:

As the wildfire situation evolves, we will continue providing updates to keep the public informed and safe. Your cooperation and support in our firefighting efforts are deeply appreciated as we collectively strive to safeguard our communities and natural environment.