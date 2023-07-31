NorthEast District Current Fire Situation:

Sault Ste. Marie – Wildfire Update – As of this update, the Northeast Region is contending with 35 active wildland fires. Among these fires, 26 are being observed, 2 are not under control, and 7 are under control.

Newly Confirmed Fires:

Today, three new fires have been confirmed:

Bancroft 4: Covering 0.4 hectares, this fire is situated approximately 7 kilometers north of Bon Echo Provincial Park and is under control. Timmins 10: Spanning 0.3 hectares, this fire is located approximately 3 kilometers east of Hardiman Lake and is being held. Sault 9: Encompassing 0.1 hectares, this fire is situated approximately 2 kilometers southeast of Spragge and is under control.

Fire Hazard Assessment:

The fire hazard values vary from low to moderate for areas from Sudbury and south. For areas north of Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury and to the northern extent of the region, fire hazard values range from low to high. For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your specific area, we encourage you to refer to our interactive map.

Stay Informed and Stay Safe:

To ensure the safety of all residents, it is crucial to cooperate with firefighting efforts. Please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping water. This precautionary measure allows them to perform their tasks safely. Remember, a waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Drone Safety Reminder:

Operating drones around forest fires poses significant risks to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Therefore, we strongly advise refraining from flying drones in these areas as it is both dangerous and illegal. Your adherence to this safety guideline is essential to protecting the lives of those working to combat the wildfires.

Report Wildland Fires:

If you come across a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, promptly dial 310-FIRE to report it. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911 immediately.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe:

As the wildfire situation evolves, we will continue providing updates to keep the public informed and safe. Your cooperation and support in our firefighting efforts are deeply appreciated as we collectively strive to safeguard our communities and natural environment.