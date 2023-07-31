Special Weather Advisory: Widespread Smoke from Wildfires! High 27, Humidex 31, UV Index 8!

KENORA – Weather – Kenora is currently under a Special Weather Advisory due to widespread smoke from wildfires. While the skies may be sunny, the presence of smoke may affect visibility and air quality in the area. It’s essential to take precautions and limit outdoor activities if necessary, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions. With a high of 27 and a humidex of 31, it’s important to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool during the warm weather. The UV index of 8 or very high reminds you to take extra care to protect your skin and eyes from the strong sun rays.

Night’s Ambiance: Widespread Smoke Continues! Low 14.

As the night unfolds, the atmosphere remains affected by the widespread smoke. The skies will continue to be filled with smoke, creating a unique ambiance for the night. Please take necessary precautions and ensure proper ventilation indoors.

Tuesday’s Weather Ensemble: A Blend of Sun, Clouds, Showers, and Local Smoke!

On Tuesday, the weather takes on a different tune. The morning starts with sunny spells, providing you with a beautiful display of sunshine. However, as the morning progresses, a mix of sun and clouds will grace the sky. Be prepared for a 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke may add an intriguing element to the day’s weather performance. With a high of 24 and a humidex of 29, the weather invites you to embrace the summer warmth and comfort. Please continue to be cautious of the effects of smoke on air quality and visibility.

