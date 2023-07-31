Altercation in Kenora City Leads to Arrest

KENORA – NEWS – Terrance Hunter is facing charges of assault after an incident prompted the response of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment.

On July 28, 2023, a little past 5:00 PM, officers from the Kenora OPP Detachment, together with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a situation in the Chipman Street area in the City of Kenora. One individual was found and subsequently transported to a hospital by EMS due to minor injuries.

The accused, discovered nearby, was promptly arrested by police officers.

Charges and Penalties

Following the incident, 44-year-old Terrance HUNTER of Kenora was charged with Assault under the Criminal Code. Upon conviction, this charge can result in penalties that include up to five years of imprisonment if the Crown proceeds by indictment. If the Crown proceeds summarily, the maximum penalty is less severe: up to six months imprisonment, a $5000 fine, or both.

Currently, the accused is being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing scheduled for August 1, 2023. The situation continues to be an active investigation.