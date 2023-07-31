GREENSTONE – NEWS – A serious traffic incident, that nearly resulted in a collision on Highway 11, has led to a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) driver being charged with careless driving.

On the afternoon of July 28, 2023, the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a CMV driver jeopardizing the safety of oncoming traffic on Highway 11. The reckless conduct of the driver was described as forcing a vehicle off the road, nearly causing a subsequent vehicle to do the same.

Greenstone OPP promptly responded, locating the implicated CMV, and proceeding to execute a traffic stop.

Following an investigation, a 43-year-old individual from Brampton has been charged with Careless Driving. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, this offence may result in severe penalties, including hefty fines, demerit points, suspension of driving privileges, and even imprisonment, particularly if it results in bodily harm or death to others.

The OPP maintains its dedication to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roads through continuous enforcement and public education efforts. The public is reminded to take an active role in road safety. Should you suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 to report it.