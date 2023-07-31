Sunny with Local Smoke: High 27, Humidex 31, UV Index 8!

Fort Frances – Weather – The day begins with a bright and sunny outlook! The skies will be clear, providing you with a delightful display of sunshine. Embrace the warm weather, as the high reaches 27, and the humidex climbs to 31, creating a summer-like atmosphere. However, be aware of local smoke, which may develop late in the morning and persist into the afternoon. It’s important to stay cautious of the effects of smoke on air quality and visibility. The UV index of 8 or very high reminds you to take extra precautions to protect your skin and eyes from the intense sun rays.

Night’s Tranquility: Clear Skies with Local Smoke! Low 12.

As the night sets in, the weather’s tranquility continues. The skies will be clear, offering a serene atmosphere for the night. However, local smoke may linger, adding a unique element to the night’s ambiance. Ensure proper ventilation indoors and take necessary precautions if you’re affected by the smoke.

Tuesday’s Weather Ensemble: A Mix of Sun, Clouds, Hazy Afternoon, and Showers!

On Tuesday, the weather takes on a varied ensemble. The morning will start with sunny spells, allowing you to enjoy the early sunshine. However, as the day progresses, a mix of sun and clouds will grace the sky, providing a captivating weather performance. Be prepared for a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy conditions may also be present, adding a touch of mystery to the weather ensemble. With a high of 26 and a humidex of 31, the weather invites you to embrace the warmth and comfort of summer. Continue to stay weather-aware of the potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

