First career victory for Shore as he tops leaderboard in PGA TOUR Canada showdown

CALEDON, Ontario – In an exciting Sunday showdown at the Osprey Valley Open, Davis Shore of the United States played a fantastic game, securing a 4-under 67 and claiming the top spot in his first PGA TOUR Canada event. The high stakes championship presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates witnessed Shore’s victory as he finished at 19-under, leaving Canadian Myles Creighton trailing by a single shot, despite his commendable 64 close.

Having shot an 18-under in the final three rounds after a 1-under 70 in the first, Shore’s magnificent performance has not only led him to his first-ever PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory but has also propelled him to the sixth spot on the Fortinet Cup points list.

Shore shared his excitement, “I didn’t know if this was ever going to happen. It finally happened, and I got it done. I can’t put it into words.”

Key Moves & High Stakes

Shore’s win didn’t come without its tense moments, notably his eagle on the par-5 14th hole which boosted his chances considerably. Despite some subsequent shaky play with a bogey-birdie-bogey follow-up, it wasn’t until he two-putted for par on No. 18 that he could seal his victory.

Creighton kept the pressure on Shore with an eagle of his own on the first hole, along with birdies at No. 14, 15, and 17. Ultimately, his par on the 18th left him hoping for a Shore falter that never came.

Joining Shore and Creighton on the leaderboard, Tommy Kuhl finished alone in third place at 15-under. U.S. Amateur Champion Tyler Strafaci and Brian Richey tied for fourth at 14-under, with both bringing their A-game to the course.

A Big Boost for Shore’s Career

This win comes on the heels of Shore’s successful season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and he is hopeful that it will go a long way in enhancing his status.

“A win is vital to finishing in the top five,” Shore said. “This is huge. It’s very difficult to finish in the top five without a win and to get over that hump is big.”

Stand-Out Performances

Canada’s top performers included Myles Creighton, Jimmy Jones, Blair Bursey, and Noah Steele, who all finished among the top ten. Eleven Canadians competed and made it into the top 25.

Davis Shore also had good news to share with his wife, Mary Katherine, who spent the week with him before returning home Sunday to get ready for work. The two were able to visit Niagara Falls and spend time together.

“She’s been here all week and we got to hang out,” he said. “It really relaxed me to have her here.”

A Stellar Sunday for the Crimson Tide

Shore’s victory was also accompanied by a win from his former Alabama teammate, Lee Hodges, at the 3M Open. The day marked an excellent performance from the Crimson Tide golf team, leading Shore to speculate on coach Jay Seawell’s likely celebratory milkshakes.

Looking Ahead

The thrilling Osprey Valley Open sets the stage for more excitement in the future of the PGA TOUR Canada. With Davis Lamb retaining his No. 1 spot and Shore making his mark, fans eagerly await the next big showdown.