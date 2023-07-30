A decisive four-run sixth inning propels Border Cats to 7-4 Triumph on Whiskey Jacks Night

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – On a spirited Whiskey Jacks Night at Port Arthur Stadium, the Thunder Bay Border Cats savoured their second consecutive win over the Duluth Huskies, delighting a crowd of 1,105 spectators. The Cats used a game-changing four-run surge in the sixth inning to command a 7-2 lead, trimming the Superior Cup season series deficit to 5-4. With three face-offs remaining between the two rivals, the fight for the Cup promises to keep fans on their toes.

Stepping Up to the Plate: Carter Allen and Daylan Pena

Eastern Illinois University’s Carter Allen was the star of the night, spearheading the Cats’ attack with a 2-for-3 performance, including three critical runs batted in. His sixth-inning double played a key role in the Border Cats’ decisive uprise. Providing robust support was Daylan Pena from Texas State University, who also went 2-for-3, chalking up an RBI double and a scored run.

On the Mound: Karson Shepherd and Jacob Gajic

Karson Shepherd from Texas A&M University-Kingsville opened the evening on the mound for Thunder Bay, delivering 4 2/3 innings. He conceded two runs (one earned) on seven hits. Coming in clutch with his relief pitching, Hamilton’s own left-hander Jacob Gajic from Northwest Missouri State University stepped up to bag the win, improving his tally to 3-1. Gajic threw four innings, surrendering two runs and impressing with five strikeouts. As Duluth sent the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, Peter Fusek from Western Illinois University sealed the deal, securing the final out for his first save of the season.

Upcoming Games and Promotions

The Border Cats and Huskies are set to wrap up their two-game series this Sunday, right before the Great Plains Division All-Star break. The first pitch is slated for 1:35pm at Port Arthur Stadium, with Cole Poirrier from Nicholls State University set to start for the Cats. Having appeared in 10 games, the right-hander holds a 1-1 record and a 3.95 ERA.

The stadium is also ready to host a fun-filled “Family Day.” Families will receive a package deal of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and 4 bags of Old Dutch Chips for just $44.00. After the game, kids are welcome to run the bases. The day doubles as “Hockey Day,” presented by the Thunder Bay North Stars. Fans sporting their hockey jerseys stand a chance to win a pair of North Stars season tickets for the 2023-24 Junior “A” season.