Thunder Bay – Weather – The day brings a delightful medley of weather elements! A harmonious blend of sun and clouds will grace the sky, creating a mesmerizing performance of light and shade. Embrace the day’s surprises, as there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, adding a touch of variety to the weather symphony. And be prepared for a thrilling twist, as a thunderstorm may join the performance, creating an exciting crescendo to the day’s ensemble. The winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning, adding a touch of excitement to the weather’s movements. With a high of 25 and a humidex of 27, the weather invites you to enjoy the warmth and the feeling of a summer medley. The UV index of 7 or high reminds you to protect your skin while savoring the sunny moments.

As the night sets in, the weather’s serenade continues. The skies will be partly cloudy, offering a tranquil atmosphere for the evening. However, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, and the thunderstorm risk adds a touch of drama to the night’s performance. Nature loves to keep the night exciting!

On Monday, the weather takes on a different tune. The day will be a sunny interlude, providing you with a delightful display of sunshine. Embrace the clear skies and bask in the warmth of the day. Enjoy the high of 24 and make the most of the sunny moments.

