RIDE Check Leads to Charges

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Highway 588 in Lybster Township resulted in a Nolalu resident facing impaired operation charges.

On July 29, 2023, around 8:00 PM, members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were conducting the RIDE check near Highway 590. During the check, a driver, later identified as 40-year-old Ryan Mackie of Nolalu, was subject to a roadside screening device. Upon failing the test, Mackie was immediately arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for additional testing.

Charges and Penalties

The investigation led to Mackie being charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) under the Criminal Code of Canada. This offence, for first-time offenders, can result in a minimum fine of $1,000 upon conviction.

Alongside the charges, Mackie also received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

Mackie has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 29, 2023.

MADD Canada Tips to Avoid an Impaired Charge

MADD Canada recommends the following tips to avoid impaired driving charges:

Designate a sober driver if you plan on consuming alcohol or drugs.

Utilize public transportation or ride-share services.

Stay overnight if your location permits.

Call a taxi for your journey home.

Remember, the choice not to drive while impaired could save lives

The OPP continues to work tirelessly to eradicate impaired driving through enforcement and public education. Community involvement is vital in this endeavor. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 to report it. Your actions could prevent a potential tragedy.