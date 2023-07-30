Caledon ON – SPORTS – Davis Shore from the United States is leading the pack at the PGA TOUR Canada event in Ottawa with a magnificent 15-under, secured by scores of 70, 64, and 64. He’s followed closely by his fellow Americans, Brian Carlson and Blake Maum, who both sit at a solid 13-under. As we look further, the leaderboard reveals a trio tied for fourth – the talented Canadian Noah Steele and the determined Americans Tommy Kuhl and Matt Liringis, all at 12-under.

The day began with quite a weather spectacle, as torrential rain caused a delay of over six hours. However, our players are nothing if not resilient, playing in threesomes off both tees, and finishing just before dark, showcasing their undeniable dedication and commitment to the game.

“Everyone’s a bit on edge, nerves a touch frayed when you’re in the lead,” quips Shore, emphasizing the importance of keeping your cool and just playing the game.

Coming fresh off a fantastic season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Knoxville native proved his mettle, maintaining a strong lead throughout. He recalls his previous experiences in the final groups, affirming the importance of drawing from past performances.

After kick-starting his round with a heart-stopping eagle at the par-5 first hole, Shore seems unstoppable, showing the competition that he’s here to play and win.

However, Shore isn’t the only player to keep an eye on. Brian Carlson put on quite a show, treating us to a string of four consecutive birdies on the back nine. On the other hand, Maum, who started the day with a strong three-shot lead, struggled to keep up the momentum but managed to salvage his game with a timely birdie on the 12th.

As we scan the sea of talent present here, nine Canadians make their mark inside the top 25, with three among the top 10. Noah Steele, Blair Bursey, and Myles Creighton are making Canada proud with their impressive performances.

Other noteworthy players include Corey Shaun, who climbed 16 spots into a tie for seventh with an outstanding 6-under 65. Brian Richey takes the cake for the low round of the day, catapulting a whopping 50 spots into a tie for seventh at 11-under.

Weather might have forced a delay but couldn’t dampen the spirits. Some players passed their time browsing memes, some indulged in Netflix marathons, while others were laser-focused on the game at hand.

Davis Lamb, the current leader of the Fortinet Cup, managed to hold steady with a 71 score for the second straight day, and John Pak, ranking second on the Fortinet Cup, is hot on his heels.

Despite the day’s challenges, the players are undeterred, with Davis Shore noting, “On this TOUR, you’ve got to go low. One foot in front of the next. You’re trying to birdie every hole.”

Other players echoed his sentiments, with Noah Steele confidently stating, “I’ve done it before and know what it takes. I’m not a leaderboard watcher, just trust my game.”

The third round’s weather? A mixed bag of heavy rain throughout the morning and a clear afternoon with a high of 20, winds from the north-northwest gusting up to 34 km/h.

Stay tuned for more sports action as we look forward to an exciting final round in the beautiful expanse of Osprey Valley.