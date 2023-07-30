Northeast District Current Fire Situation

Sault Ste. Marie – Wildfire – As of this update, the Northeast Region is facing 33 active wildland fires, with 26 being observed, 2 not under control, and 5 under control.

Newly Confirmed Fires:

Today, two new fires have been confirmed:

Sudbury 27: Spanning 2.5 hectares, this fire is situated approximately 4 kilometers northeast of Whiskey Lake and 10.5 kilometers west of Hwy 810. A ground crew is actively working to suppress this fire. Sudbury 28: Covering 0.1 hectares, this fire is located on the north end of Jiggy Lake, approximately 3.3 kilometers north of Nairn Centre. A ground crew is on-site to suppress the fire.

Fire Hazard Assessment:

The fire hazard across the Northeast Region varies between low and moderate for areas in the southern part, while areas between Parry Sound, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, and Hearst experience a hazard ranging from moderate to high. Further north regions, including Cochrane and Moosonee, are currently seeing a low fire hazard. For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your specific area, we encourage you to refer to our interactive map.

Stay Informed and Stay Safe:

To ensure the safety of all residents, it is crucial to cooperate with firefighting efforts. Please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping water. This precautionary measure allows them to perform their tasks safely. Remember, a waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Drone Safety Reminder:

Operating drones around forest fires poses significant risks to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Therefore, we strongly advise refraining from flying drones in these areas as it is both dangerous and illegal. Your adherence to this safety guideline is essential to protecting the lives of those working to combat the wildfires.

Report Wildland Fires:

If you come across a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, promptly dial 310-FIRE to report it. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911 immediately.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe:

As the wildfire situation evolves, we will continue providing updates to keep the public informed and safe. Your cooperation and support in our firefighting efforts are deeply appreciated as we collectively strive to safeguard our communities and natural environment.