RIDE Program Stops Impaired Driver

Marathon – News – A driver from North Bay is facing impaired operation charges after being stopped during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in Marathon last Wednesday night.

Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment were conducting the RIDE program on Peninsula Road on July 26, 2023, around 10:00 PM. During this operation, a driver, later identified as 32-year-old Paul Johnson, was administered a roadside screening device which he failed.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges and Penalties

Post-investigation, Johnson is now facing two charges under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): A conviction on a first offence can result in a minimum fine of $1,000.

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: Conviction on a first offence can result in a minimum fine of $1,000.

In addition to the charges, Johnson received a 90-Day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and a 7-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

He has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on September 13, 2023.

MADD Canada Tips to Avoid an Impaired Charge

MADD Canada encourages drivers to plan ahead if they intend to consume alcohol or drugs. Some suggested tips are:

Plan for a designated driver

Use public transit

Call a taxi or a ride-share service

Stay overnight if possible

Always remember that the best plan is to not drive if you have consumed alcohol or drugs.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. The community can play a crucial role in this endeavour. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 to report it. Your call can save lives.