Stunt Driving Leads to an Arrest

Thunder Bay – News – A reckless driving incident in Thunder Bay ended in an arrest and multiple charges on the night of July 28, 2023, after a vehicle was caught excessively speeding and its driver failed a roadside alcohol screening.

Around 10:00 PM, an officer from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment was conducting radar enforcement near Dawson and Dog Lake Road. The officer observed a vehicle speeding at 154 kilometers per hour in a zone where the speed limit is posted at 80 kilometers per hour.

The driver was pulled over, and following a failed roadside screening device test, was arrested and taken to the Thunder Bay OPP detachment for further testing.

Charges and Penalties

The investigation resulted in 25-year-old Kai Uusitalo of Gorham being charged with several offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Dangerous Operation: This charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment, or a fine of $5,000 if prosecuted summarily.

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: A first offence can result in a minimum fine of $1,000.

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): A first offence can result in a minimum fine of $1,000.

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed: Conviction on this offence can lead to a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail, and a two-year licence suspension.

Possess Non-Photo Card Portion of Cancelled, Revoked, or Suspended Licence: This charge can lead to a fine of up to $25,000.

Uusitalo also received a 90-Day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

He was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 29, 2023.

The Dangers of Stunt Driving

Stunt driving, such as excessive speeding, can result in serious or fatal accidents. It is a dangerous behaviour that puts all road users at risk. High speeds reduce the driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extend the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increase the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a dangerous situation.

The OPP remains dedicated to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to report it.