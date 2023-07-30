Traffic Complaint Leads to Arrest

Greenstone – News – A traffic complaint on Highway 584 in Greenstone has led to impaired driving charges against a Thunder Bay resident.

Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment members received the complaint around 10:00 PM on July 29, 2023, about a vehicle erratically swerving across the road. Upon patrolling the area, they identified and stopped the subject motor vehicle.

The driver, Brent White, a 29-year-old from Thunder Bay, was subsequently arrested for impaired operation.

Charges and Penalties

Post-investigation, White has been charged with two offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: Conviction on a first offence can result in a minimum fine of $1,000.

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): Conviction can lead to a minimum fine of $1,000 for the first offence.

In addition, White received a 90-Day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and a 7-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

He has been released from custody and is due to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on August 17, 2023.

MADD Canada Tips to Avoid an Impaired Charge

MADD Canada recommends several strategies to avoid impaired driving charges:

Arrange for a designated driver

Make use of public transit

Hire a taxi or ride-sharing service

Consider staying overnight

Remember, the safest choice is to not drive if you’ve consumed alcohol or drugs.

The OPP continues its commitment to removing impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. Community members can play a crucial role in this effort. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, immediately call 9-1-1 to report it. Your call could save lives.