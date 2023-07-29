Mainly Cloudy with a High of 14 and UV Index 5: Moderate Weather Magic!

Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – The day greets you with mainly cloudy skies, as if nature wants to keep you guessing. The high temperature of 14 offers a touch of coolness, perfect for outdoor adventures. The UV index of 5 reminds you to enjoy the outdoors responsibly while basking in the moderate weather magic.

Night’s Tranquility: A Few Clouds and Low of 6!

As the night sets in, tranquility fills the air. A few clouds accompany the clear skies, creating a serene atmosphere. The low temperature of 6 invites you to embrace the coolness, making it a pleasant night for stargazing or simply unwinding.

Monday’s Sunny Surprise: High 18 and a Day of Sunshine!

On Monday, the weather has a sunny surprise in store for you. The clouds part ways, allowing the sun to take center stage. The high of 18 offers a touch of warmth, inviting you to enjoy the day’s sunlit delights. Embrace the day’s charm and make the most of the sunny adventures ahead!

