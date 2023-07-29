Joint Operation Leads to Significant Drug Seizure

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS), in collaboration with members of the Fort Frances OPP detachment, the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) in Couchiching First Nation on July 26, 2023.

The operation led to the arrest of a 42-year-old male and 29-year-old female linked to the investigation. Officers on the scene confiscated drugs with an estimated street value exceeding $20,000.

Charges and Potential Penalties

The individuals arrested now face a series of serious charges. These include possession of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Morphine for the purpose of Trafficking, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, if convicted, the penalties for these charges can be severe. Trafficking in substances like Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Morphine can carry a life imprisonment sentence if the prosecutor proceeds by indictment. Additionally, the possession of property obtained by crime can lead to a maximum of two years’ imprisonment if the property’s value does not exceed $5,000.

Both individuals have been held in custody and are awaiting a court appearance in Fort Frances.

Call to Public for Continued Vigilance

T3PS continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of local communities. The police service encourages anyone with information related to drug activity to report it to the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) or to remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Public cooperation plays an essential role in combating drug-related issues and contributes to safer community environments. Treaty Three Police Service, a self-administered policing entity under the First Nations Policing Program in Canada, is responsible for full policing duties in 23 First Nation Communities in the Treaty #3 territory.