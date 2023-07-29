Mainly Cloudy with a Humidex Twist: High 24, Humidex 25, UV Index 6!

Hello, Thunder Bay! Today’s weather mixtape features mainly cloudy skies, adding a touch of mystery to the day’s performance. With a high of 24 and a humidex of 25, the summer symphony begins, embracing you in a warm and slightly humid atmosphere. The UV index of 6 or high reminds you to protect your skin while enjoying the day’s adventures.

Looking for things to do today, Head Down to the Busker’s Fest on Algoma and Bay Street. Tour the Alexander Henry down at the Marina Park. Get to Renco Foods on Court or Centennial Square and do up some great Chicken or Ribs on the barbecue!

Have a safe and sober weekend.

Night’s Serenade: A Few Clouds and Tranquility!

As the night descends, the weather serenade offers a soothing melody. A few clouds accompany the clear skies, creating a tranquil and starlit night. It’s like nature’s lullaby, setting the stage for a peaceful slumber.

Sunday’s Weather Ensemble: Mainly Cloudy with Showers’ Chorus!

On Sunday, the weather ensemble continues its mesmerizing performance. Mainly cloudy skies will be the backdrop for the day’s show. Keep an eye out, as there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, and they might even bring a thunderstorm along for an exciting chorus. The humidex of 29 adds some flair to the weather symphony, so stay cool and refreshed!

Weather Mixtape Captured: Share Your Magical Moments!

Dear Thunder Bay residents, let’s capture these weather mixtapes together! Become a Weather Virtuoso and share your pictures and stories with us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Show us how you embrace the cloudy skies, revel in the showers’ surprise, and enjoy the summer symphony!

Stay Tuned for More Weather Adventures!

Stay tuned for more magical updates and whimsical forecasts from Netnewsledger Weather. Have a fantastic day filled with clouds, showers, and the magic of Thunder Bay’s weather mixtape! Remember to stay weather-ready and enjoy the exciting weather journey ahead!