Thunder Bay – Missing Person Update – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Aaliyah Stone, who is reported missing.

Aaliyah was last sighted around 8:50 PM on Friday, July 27th, in the vicinity of the 1300 block on Neebing Avenue.

Aaliyah is described as an Indigenous female with a medium build, standing approximately 5’6″ tall. She has black hair styled in a ponytail, brown eyes, and a noticeable scar on her left eyebrow.

At the time of her disappearance, Aaliyah was wearing a red t-shirt, red pants, white high-top shoes, and was carrying a white purse.

Anyone with information about Aaliyah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.p3tips.com. Your assistance is highly appreciated.