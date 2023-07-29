THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – As of this report, the Northwest Region has encountered four new confirmed fires during the late afternoon of July 29:

Fort Frances 24: This fire is situated near Russell Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 33 kilometers south of Atikokan. The fire spans an area of 0.1 hectares and is currently not under control. Fort Frances 23: Located near McAlpine Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 12 kilometers south of Atikokan, this 0.1 hectare fire is also not under control. Nipigon 68: Positioned east of Mojikit Lake, approximately 96 kilometers west/northwest from Nakina, this fire covers an area of 0.1 hectares and is being held. Nipigon 67: Situated near Kitchie Lake, approximately 76 kilometers southeast of Webequie, the status of this fire has not been specified in the report.

Active Fire Count:

As of this update, there are 44 active fires in the Northwest Region, categorized as follows:

Not under control: 6 fires

Being held: 4 fires

Under control: 5 fires

Being observed: 29 fires

Fire Hazard Assessment:

The wildland fire hazard across the Northwest Region ranges mainly from moderate to high.

Fires of Note:

As of this time, several fires are noteworthy in the Northwest Region:

Sioux Lookout 33: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this fire spans an extensive area of 60,394 hectares and is currently not under control. Crews continue their efforts to establish hose lines, while helicopter bucketing operations focus on priority areas of the fire. Nipigon 19: Situated northwest of Ogoki Lake, this fire covers an area of 10,182 hectares and is currently being held. Crews are actively addressing hot spots identified by infrared scanning. Red Lake 28: Positioned 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire, spanning 19,177 hectares, is being held. Crews continue their work in establishing hose lines and providing helicopter bucketing support.

Safety Reminders:

To ensure the safety of firefighting operations, we kindly request the public to stay clear of waterbombers. When waterbombers approach a body of water, it is essential to move close to the shore, allowing them to perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not collect water from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Drone Safety:

Operating drones around forest fires poses serious risks to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Therefore, it is both dangerous and illegal to operate drones in these areas. Please adhere to this safety guideline to protect the wellbeing of all involved.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. If you come across a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911 immediately.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed:

As the wildfire situation continues to evolve, we will provide regular updates to keep the public informed and safe. Your cooperation and support in our firefighting efforts are greatly appreciated as we work together to protect our communities and natural environment.