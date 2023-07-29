SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – As of this report, the Northeast Region is facing 32 active wildland fires. Among these fires, 26 are being closely observed, and 6 are under control.

Newly Confirmed Fire:

Since the previous report, one new fire has been confirmed in the region:

Wawa 10: This fire spans an area of 0.2 hectares and is situated on the west side of Dog Lake, across from Rabbit Island, approximately 7.4 kilometers west of Missanabie. The status of this fire is currently under control.

Ontario’s Assistance to Other Provinces:

In response to British Columbia’s request for assistance in combating their ongoing wildfire situation, Ontario has provided support. On July 28, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services deployed two Incident Management Teams, consisting of 35 personnel, to British Columbia. Additionally, one Agency Representative has been sent to the Northwest Territories. These teams play a crucial role in coordinating command and organizational aspects for one or multiple fires.

Fire Hazard Assessment:

The fire hazard in the Northeast region varies from moderate to high, with the exception of areas south and southeast of Parry Sound and North Bay, where the fire hazard is currently low. We urge residents to stay informed about fire hazard conditions in their specific area by consulting our interactive map.

Fires of Note:

As of this time, there are no fires of significant note in the Northeast Fire Region.

Safety Reminders:

To ensure the safety of firefighting operations, we kindly request the public to stay clear of waterbombers. When waterbombers approach a body of water, it is essential to move close to the shore, allowing them to perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not collect water from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Drone Safety:

Flying drones around forest fires poses serious risks to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Therefore, it is both dangerous and illegal to operate drones in these areas. Please adhere to this safety guideline to protect the wellbeing of all involved.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. If you come across a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911 immediately.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed:

As the wildfire situation continues to evolve, we will provide regular updates to keep the public informed and safe. Your cooperation and support in our firefighting efforts are greatly appreciated as we work together to protect our communities and natural environment.