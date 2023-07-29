Atikokan Man Faces Impaired Driving Charges

ATIKOKAN – News – An expired license plate detection by an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) and subsequent Mandatory Alcohol Screening has led to charges for an impaired driver in Atikokan.

On July 29, 2023, around 9:00 AM, an officer from the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) pulled over a vehicle after the ALPR alerted to an expired license plate. The officer initiated a mandatory alcohol screening during the stop, resulting in the driver failing the test.

The driver was immediately arrested and taken to the Atikokan Detachment for further testing.

62-year-old Brian Hanson from Atikokan, Ontario, is charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, which, under the Criminal Code of Canada, carries a maximum penalty of a $2,000 fine for a first offence, and escalating penalties for repeat offenders, including mandatory minimum imprisonment.

Hanson is also facing a 90-day driving suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. He was released by the police and is slated to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on September 28, 2023, to answer to the charge.

The OPP reminds drivers about the Mandatory Alcohol Screening law, which allows police equipped with an approved alcohol screening device to demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver without needing reasonable suspicion that the driver is impaired by alcohol.

Advice from MADD Canada

Impaired driving is completely preventable, and MADD Canada offers the following tips to ensure you do not drive impaired:

Always plan for a sober ride home – arrange a designated driver, take a taxi, or use public transit. Never get into a vehicle with someone who has been drinking or using drugs. If you suspect a driver is impaired, keep a safe distance and call 9-1-1 to report them to police.

Remember, road safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.